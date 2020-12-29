India’s win over Australia ’one of the greatest comebacks’, says Ravi Shastri

MELBOURNE - India coach Ravi Shastri termed the win over Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday as one of the greatest comebacks 'in the history of the game'.

Asked where he would place this week's MCG win which has come in the absence of regular India skipper Virat Kohli and injury to key India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma as well as Umesh Yadav (in the second innings), the India coach said this win deserves a place in the annals of cricket history.

"I think this will go down in the annals of Indian cricket, world cricket as one of the 'Great Comebacks' in the history of the game.

"To be rolled over for 36 and three days later to get up and be ready to punch back was outstanding.

"I think the boys showed real character," Shastri said while speaking to the media after the end of the second Test match that ended in the second session on the fourth day.