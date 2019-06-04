Virat Kohli, in his his first 50-over World Cup as captain, believes rotating his bowling options gives India, the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winners, their best chance of success. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

SOUTHAMPTON – India captain Virat Kohli is prepared to vary his World Cup attack by adopting a “horses for courses” strategy that seeks to make the most of the different conditions on offer during the one-day tournament in England and Wales. India, the world’s number-two ranked team and one of the favourites alongside hosts England and Australia, launch their challenge against an injury-hit South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, nearly a week after the tournament started.

“Well, firstly, we are very happy that finally we are going to start playing. It’s been a while since we have been here,” Kohli told reporters at Southampton on Tuesday.

“I think it is a bit of an advantage (starting late), I have to say, in terms of understanding how the games have gone, what the conditions have to offer, what the overcast conditions bring into play when the sun is out,” the star batsman added,

South Africa will be without star fast bowler Dale Steyn, whose World Cup ended without him bowling a ball after he was ruled out with a shoulder injury, while fellow paceman Lungi Ngidi has yet to recover from a hamstring problem.

By contrast, India’s quicks are fit and ready to fire, having enjoyed previous success in English conditions.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s number one ODI bowler, the team’s pace attack includes Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Three specialist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja lend variety to the bowling attack.

Kohli, in his his first 50-over World Cup as captain, believes rotating his bowling options gives India, the 1983 and 2011 World Cup winners, their best chance of success.

“The flexibility would matter in the bowling set-up is how we foresee things. The batting line-up will have to be consistent,” said Kohli, whose side called off their final pre-match net session because of rain at Hampshire’s headquarters ground.

“I think with match-ups in terms of playing against, if there are more left-handers, then the bowling combination can alter a little bit.

“So, that sort of message has been given within the team and the guys have accepted it. They understand that they will have to play certain roles at different stages in the tournament.”

This World Cup has witnessed contrasting results so far with scores going as high as Pakistan’s 348-8 in their win over England on Monday and the same side crashing to 105 all out in an opening defeat by the West Indies.

Kohli said an ability to adapt with both bat and ball would be important, adding that the World Cup may not be the run-fest forecast by many pundits.

“We can’t say just because a few games have been high-scoring that we need to go out and get 350,” said Kohli.

“We know with our bowling attack any score is defendable with the kind of skill-set that we have and that is the kind of belief we have in our side.”

Meanwhile, Kohli insisted that a Proteas pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada remained a potent force, even without Steyn sidelined from the World Cup.

“Look whether Ngidi plays, or Steyn plays or not, Rabada is always going to be a world-class bowler and a threat to any side he plays against,” he said.

