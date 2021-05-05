AB de Villiers, South African IPL stars and coaches get green light to fly home from India

CAPE TOWN - All South Africans that had participated in the now suspended 2021 Indian Premier League are en-route home.

This was confirmed to Independent Media on Wednesday morning.

IOL Sport reported on Tuesday there were concerns that Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi would possibly have needed to remain in India to serve a seven-day quarantine period due to players and coaches from their respective teams testing postive for Covid-19.

It has been reported that former Australian batting great Michael "Mr Cricket" Hussey was among the Chennai Super Kings staff that returned a positive test. The Australian Federal government are not allowing anyone to return home from India until May 15.

Cricket SA have released a statement that all players and coaches travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations that stipulate 10-14 days.

They have also completed the necessary Covid-19 tests and screening prior to departure.

South African players and coaches at IPL

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Jonty Rhodes

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers

Chennai Super Kings Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Eric Simons, Greg King

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Chris Morris, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee

