Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne is seemingly in line for World Cup captaincy. PHoto: EPA/David Gray

CAPE TOWN – Dimuth Karunaratne, who last played ODI cricket at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2015, is now in contention to lead Sri Lanka at this year’s edition. Karunaratne is understood to have been asked to remain in Sri Lanka through April to play the provincial one-day tournament, which will ascertain his credentials to play in the one-day side.

"The selectors haven't confirmed anything, but they've told me to keep in mind there's a possibility I could become one-day captain," Karunaratne told ESPNcricinfo. "They've asked me to stay back for the provincial tournament. If I get picked for the World Cup squad, there will be camps and training after that as well.”

Angelo Mathews is understood to be a popular choice among the players for the captaincy Angelo Mathews is understood to be a popular choice among the players for the captaincy

Should he be named captain, Karunaratne’s appointment would be a highly left-field choice. Karunaratne has been a regular for Sri Lanka in Test cricket, where he opens – and also captained in South Africa, where regular captain Dinesh Chandimal was dropped.

But he has been used very sporadically in ODIs, where he has played just 17 matches since making his debut in 2011 and has a strike-rate of 68.84 – well below the norm in the present-day game.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Karunaratne, however, smashed 109 off 115 balls for Sinhalese Sports Club in the semi-final of the Premier Limited Over tournament. He is also understood to have impressed the selectors with his captaincy in the South Africa Tests, where Sri Lanka famously swept the home team 2-0 for their first-ever series win in the country.

Suranga Lakmal and Jeffrey Vandersay return to Sri Lanka's squad to face South Africa in three T20Is following the conclusion of the current ODI series.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook