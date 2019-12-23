MELBOURNE – Rampaging wildfires around Australia have put Cricket Australia (CA) and the national Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on high alert ahead of the country's remaining two test matches against New Zealand.
Smoke from the fires, which have destroyed more than 800 homes and destroyed more than 3.7 million hectares (9.1 million acres) of bushland across five states, forced the abandonment of a domestic Twenty20 match in Canberra on Saturday.
Six people have been killed in the fires.
The second test of the three match series between Australia and New Zealand starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, with the final match scheduled to start in Sydney on Jan. 3.
"It's a growing issue that were seeing around the country, certainly Sydney and Canberra mainly," CA head of operations Peter Roach told reporters at the MCG when asked about the possibility of smoke affecting the matches.