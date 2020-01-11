MELBOURNE – Australia's Glenn Maxwell attributed his red-hot form in the ongoing Big Bash League to the break he took to address his mental health issues and said he has banished his demons.
The explosive all-rounder flagged his struggle with mental health in October and spent much of the subsequent seven weeks with friends and family before quietly returning to action.
The Melbourne Stars captain hammered 83 not out off 45 balls to pull off a tricky chase against Melbourne Renegades, sealing the victory with his seventh six at the Marvel Stadium on Friday.
"I think I'm starting to see the benefits now, I've got no demons in my head," Maxwell told Cricket Australia website.
"I've been able to get everything off my chest and been able to deal with things better