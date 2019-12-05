MUMBAI – India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday.
Kohli's men are the top-ranked side in test cricket and number two in the 50-over format behind England but the inaugural T20 World Cup champions are ranked fifth in the world in the shortest format of the game.
"T20 is a format where you experiment a lot more things than ODI and test cricket. I think from that point of view you take a lot more risk in terms of what you want," Kohli told reporters.
"As a team you want to give chances to youngsters. So you can't really pinpoint where we stand. Ranking is actually the reflection of the strongest eleven but we haven't really played the strongest eleven together for many games."
India will see the return of experienced seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to the T20 scheme of things while frontline left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also makes a comeback.