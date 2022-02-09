Ashwell Prince quits as Bangladesh batting coach

Cape Town - Former Proteas batter Ashwell Prince has resigned from his position of the Bangladesh batting coach with immediate effect. He will not be part of the Bangladesh touring party to South Africa next month. Prince, who played 119 international matches for South Africa, joined Russell Domingo’s coaching staff back in July last year. The 44-year-old was initially signed on a short-term deal for last year’s tour of Zimbabwe before taking up a permanent role that was meant to run until this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

IOL Sport understands that Prince has opted to resign in order to spend more time with his young family. Prince is married to Melissa Kistensamy and the couple have three boys. Under Prince’s guidance, Bangladesh have unearthed an impressive crop of new young batters particularly with the team having to do without the services of veterans Tamim Iqbal and Shakib-ul-Hasan for elongated periods due to injury and suspension respectively. The progress of the youngsters was particularly telling on the recent tour of New Zealand. Although they succumbed in the second Test in Christchurch, they produced a historic effort in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Bangladesh posted 458 in the first innings which set the platform for a historic eight-wicket victory – their first ever in New Zealand – over the current World Test champions. The Tigers had not won in New Zealand in 33 previous matches. The development of Liton Das over the past year has been exceptional with the stylish right-hander breaking through the barrier of his maiden Test century against Pakistan before following it up with another one against the Black Caps in Christchurch. Prince is the second member of Bangladesh’s coaching staff to move on over the past few weeks after bowling coach Ottis Gibson joined English County Championship side Yorkshire as the head coach.