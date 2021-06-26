Ashwell Prince, Rangana Herath join Bangladesh cricket team coaching staff

CAPE TOWN – Western Province coach and former Proteas batsman Ashwell Prince will join the Bangladesh national team as the Tigers’ batting consultant on their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board appointed Prince, who played 119 international matches for the Proteas, along with former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath as the team’s new spin consultant, for their series of one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is in July.

Former Proteas coach Russell Domingo is the current Bangladesh coach, who also have another former Proteas coach Ottis Gibson on board as the bowling coach. Fellow South African Ryan Cook is Bangladesh’s fielding coach. “We discussed Ashwell Prince’s appointment with coach Russell Domingo who rates him highly,” BCB’s cricket operations chairman Akram Khan Khan told Cricinfo. “He will be with us during the Zimbabwe tour, after which we will decide. Herath will be with us till the World Cup T20. If things go well, we will think about them as long-term options.”

Although the Bangladesh post will be Prince’s first international coaching stint, the 44-year-old has been doing extensive work in the Western Cape as head coach of the now-defunct Cape Cobras franchise. Not only has he enhanced his qualifications with a CSA Level 3 coaching certification, but has crucially played an integral part in the development of a core of young batsmen with the likes of Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder George Linde all graduating to the Proteas national team. Prince replaces Jon Lewis, who served as batting coach from January 2021, his tenure covering the home series against West Indies and tours to New Zealand and Sri Lanka, as well as the home ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Former Proteas batsman Neil McKenzie was the previous Bangladesh batting coach but has since returned to South Africa to fulfill the role as Cricket SA’s lead batting consultant. Prince may well be interested in a long-term role with the BCB after the Western Province Cricket Association afforded him just a one-year contract after the restructuring of the domestic system earlier this year. @ZaahierAdams