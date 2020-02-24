SYDNEY – Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.
Australia were stunned by India in Friday's tournament opener and the hosts looked patchy again as they edged out Sri Lanka by five wickets to keep alive their hopes of a fifth title.
Later at the same WACA Ground, India were much more clinical in their 18-run victory against Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu had led from the front with a belligerent 50 to help her team post 122-6 after electing to bat.
Free-scoring Atapattu smacked two sixes and seven boundaries in her entertaining 38-ball innings before falling to Nicola Carey (2-18).