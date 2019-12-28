MELBOURNE – Australia's cricket board will "seriously consider" playing four-day tests, joining a global push to condense the game's longest format.
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said the governing body was crunching the numbers on match durations and would look to make a decision in the "medium term".
"I think it is something we’ve got to seriously consider. It is something that can’t be driven by emotion, it has got to be driven by fact,” Roberts told Australian radio station SEN on Saturday.
"We’re really looking forward to digging into the facts of that.
"(It's) something we’ve got to look at very, very carefully and perhaps it’s more likely than not in the mid-term future."