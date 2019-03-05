Australia captain Aaron Finch during a nets session. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

NAGPUR – Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against India in Nagpur on Tuesday. The visitors made two changes to the side, bringing in Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon in place of Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff for the day-night game.

“We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully when the lights come on, it might play better,” Finch said at the toss.

India retained the team that won the opening game in Hyderabad by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series ahead of the World Cup in May and June.

“There won't be much dew in the evening as it's a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here, doesn't look like it will bounce much,” said Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

India lost their openers inside the first 10 overs, but Kohli and Rayudu are steadily rebuilding. The hosts are 68/2 in 16 overs.



FOLLOW #AUSvIND LIVE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BrHdhO4Q4C — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2019

India:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia:

Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)