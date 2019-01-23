Tim Paine will lead Australia in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday. Photo: Dan Himbrechts/EPA

BRISBANE – Australia have named debutants Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson and recalled opener Joe Burns for the first Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Brisbane on Thursday. Patterson scored centuries in both innings playing for the Cricket Australia XI against Sri Lanka in Hobart last week, prompting selectors to call him into the squad.

The 25-year-old has scored 3,813 first-class runs for New South Wales at an average of 41.00 and will bat at number six.

West Australian fast bowler Richardson, who was impressive in the ODI series against India, comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Selectors resisted the temptation to blood 20-year-old batsman Will Pucovski, who many are touting as the next Ricky Ponting, opting instead for the experienced Burns.

Burns, 29, played his last Test against South Africa in April last year but has three Test centuries to his name.

The Australia team is:

Tim Paine (capt), Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)