SYDNEY – Australia's other batsmen must offer more support to Steve Smith during the two-test series against Pakistan than they did in England earlier this year, captain Tim Paine said in Brisbane on Wednesday on the eve of the first test.
Former captain Smith tops the test batting world rankings after scoring 774 runs at average of 110 as Australia retained the Ashes in England but most of his fellow batsman had more patchy campaigns.
“It's no secret that during the Ashes we relied too heavily on Steve so the rest of our top seven are really keen to score a lot of runs,” Paine told reporters at the Gabba.
“Traditionally, we love batting in Australia ... so our batters are really keen to get out there. Our country has had a lot of success on this ground. It's a great ground to bat on if you can get in and spend a lot of time out there.”
Coach Justin Langer suggested on Tuesday that Joe Burns would open the batting with David Warner while Mitchell Starc would be the third pace bowler, meaning batsman Cameron Bancroft and Michael Neser would be the squad members to miss out.