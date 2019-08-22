Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia

LEEDS – Bad light and rain continued to hamper England’s progress on day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday, with Australia on 54/2 as tea was called early. After a rain-delayed start, with only four overs bowled in the morning session, Australia resumed on 12/1 after lunch, with Jofra Archer having dismissed Marcus Harris for eight.

But Usman Khawaja was soon heading back to the pavilion, caught behind for eight off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

David Warner (26 not out), who played and missed at 16 of his first 30 balls faced, found his feet and settled against England’s pace attack to lead the recovery for the tourists.

Despite the floodlights being on at Headingley, the umpires deemed it too dark to carry on playing, taking the players off at the end of the 18th over.

Latest Score: Australia 97/2 (David Warner 40* Marnus Labuschagne 31*)

Reuters