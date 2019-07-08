Australia's Nathan Lyon takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's James Neesham Photo: Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON – Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says his side will be the underdogs when they face hosts England in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. “They have been the No. 1 team for a couple of years now. They should be going into this World Cup as favourites. It's all on them,” said Lyon.

“It's their World Cup to lose if you ask me. We have got nothing to lose, only got stuff to gain.”

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with Mitchell Starc and team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The 31-year-old said the Australians were on the verge of “something special” and that they would make sure they were fully prepared for Thursday's semi at Edgbaston.

“Every time you play against England, you want to compete hard against them and try and come out on the top. Obviously their side is full of absolute superstars, and we are definitely going in as underdogs,” Lyon said.

