Alex Carey (left) and Aaron Finch walk onto the field during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. Photo: David Mariuz/EPA

ADELAIDE – Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the second one-day international against India Tuesday in Adelaide, where temperatures around 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) are forecast for the match. Australia can clinch the three-game series after beating Virat Kohli's team by 34 runs in Sydney on Saturday.

“Looks like a good wicket to bat on and I don't think it'll change much throughout,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said. “We played a really good game the other day. I think it's a good chance to put some pressure on with a good score.”

Kohli said he would have batted if he had won the toss.

“It looks a great wicket to play on. The conditions are going to be a big factor for us as it's hot and humid,” Kohli said.

“We were a bit scratchy at Sydney, just to get the one-day side together. We like to be in these situations where we get to bounce back as a team.”

The Australians are unchanged but India made one change to their team with Mohammed Siraj replacing paceman Khaleel Ahmed.

The last couple of ODIs in Adelaide have been low scoring affairs, with Australia defending 231 against South Africa earlier this season.

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Aaron Finch of Australia during the second One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. Photo: David Mariuz/EPA

The teams are:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)