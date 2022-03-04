Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 4, 2022

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report

FILE - Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died in Thailand at the age of 52, according to reports in Australia. Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died of a "suspected heart attack" in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The 52-year-old leg-spinner played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for the Baggy Greens taking 708 and 293 wickets respectively in the two formats.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” said a statement from Warne's management team.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne has three children — Jackson, Summer and Brooke — with his former wife Simone Callahan.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Australia Cricket

Zaahier Adams