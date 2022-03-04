Australian cricket legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack - report

The 52-year-old leg-spinner played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for the Baggy Greens taking 708 and 293 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Cape Town — Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died of a "suspected heart attack" in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” said a statement from Warne's management team.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne has three children — Jackson, Summer and Brooke — with his former wife Simone Callahan.