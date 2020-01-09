Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the "unbelievable" efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires.
Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea.
Australian captain Paine and Lyon visited Wingello, a town of about 500 people in hard-hit New South Wales, on Wednesday, days after it was devastated by the flames.
The pair walked through the charred shells of houses and past burnt-out vehicles and met rescue crews and residents.
"It's been a really special day for us, to come down and see some of the devastation and see the size of the fire that has come through places like this has been absolutely mind-blowing," said Paine.