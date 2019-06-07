Australian spinner Adam Zampa celebrates dismissing West Indian Nicholas Pooran at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

NOTTINGHAM – Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after using an “audible obscenity” in Australia’s battling 15-run World Cup win over the West Indies. The incident happened at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Zampa admitted to the level-one offence, and one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Zampa, 27, took 1/58 on a day on which Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc starred as Australia maintained their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Coulter-Nile hammered 92 from 60 balls from number eight in the order, after Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (45) had helped Australia recover from 38/4 to reach 288 all out in 49 overs.

The West Indies could only manage 273/9 in their 50 overs, with Starc taking five wickets.

Australia were reduced to 79/5 against West Indies, but Nathan Coulter-Nile's fiery 92 off just 60 balls lifted them to a fighting total. 🙌



Unsurprisingly, he is our @oppo 'Shot Maker' of the day! #AUSvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IBTXwA46B5 — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2019

AFP