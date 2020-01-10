MUMBAI – Australia captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to an exciting duel between the irrepressible Marnus Labuschagne and India's world No.1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in their ODI series starting in Mumbai next week.
Labuschagne smashed 896 runs in five tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the Australian summer and is set for his 50-over debut against India when the three-match series of one-day internationals starts on Tuesday.
But the 25-year-old's success will depend heavily on how he counters the threat from the skillful Bumrah, who tops the ODI world rankings.
“The improvement we have seen in Marnus' game over the last 12 months has been huge and that has been reflected in his scores and the impact that he is having in test matches,” Finch told reporters after arriving in Mumbai.
“He will be ready to go no doubt. He is an exciting player who just keeps getting the job done all the time, which is really important for us and for him.”