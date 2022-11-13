Australia’s Glenn Maxwell breaks leg during birthday party

Johannesburg - Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident and underwent surgery Sunday, selectors said, with the all-rounder sidelined for an extended period, including Australia's upcoming one-day series with England.
Maxwell reportedly slipped and fell during a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and fractured his left fibula.
"Glenn is in good spirits," said chief Australian selector George Bailey.
"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games.
"Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."
Local reports said Maxwell and a friend were running in a back yard on Saturday evening when both fell over, with Maxwell's leg trapped under the other person.
He will miss the three one-dayers with England starting Thursday and could sit out the entire Australian summer.
Sean Abbott was called up to replace him for the England series.
AFP