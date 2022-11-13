Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell breaks leg during birthday party

an Australia bowler celebrates a wicket

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates the wicket of Harry Tector of Ireland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 cricket match against Ireland at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, 31 October 2022. Picture: Darren England/EPA

Published 47m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident and underwent surgery Sunday, selectors said, with the all-rounder sidelined for an extended period, including Australia's upcoming one-day series with England.

Maxwell reportedly slipped and fell during a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and fractured his left fibula.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Glenn is in good spirits," said chief Australian selector George Bailey.

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games.

More on this

"Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Local reports said Maxwell and a friend were running in a back yard on Saturday evening when both fell over, with Maxwell's leg trapped under the other person.

Story continues below Advertisement

He will miss the three one-dayers with England starting Thursday and could sit out the entire Australian summer.

Sean Abbott was called up to replace him for the England series.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Australia CricketCricketT20T20iODI

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP