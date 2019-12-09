MELBOURNE – Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith is confident the Boxing Day test against New Zealand will be played on a safe, quality pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and does not want the venue to lose the marquee fixture over surface concerns.
A Sheffield Shield match at the MCG was abandoned on Sunday because of a dangerous pitch with several Western Australia batsmen sustaining blows to the body from deliveries that reared up at them.
Cricket Australia said a different pitch had been earmarked for the second test against New Zealand starting on Dec. 26 but they will still work with MCG curator Matt Page to ensure it was of international standards.
"He's a good curator and he'll be doing what he can to get us a good wicket for Boxing Day," Smith told reporters in Perth on Monday.
"Then I guess they have another year to work on their wickets to give us an even contest for bat and ball, that's what we want to see."