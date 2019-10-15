Cricket Australia (CA) has said it will ensure its women's team earn the same prize money as men's squads at the Twenty20 World Cup by topping up the winnings paid out by the sport's world governing body.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an increase of $2.6 million in prize money for the women's tournament on Monday, with the winners and runners-up at the event in Australia set to receive $1 million and $500,000.
With the West Indies earning $1.6 million from winning the last men's T20 title in 2016, CA would fork out an additional$600,000 to make up the shortfall if Australia's women defend their title next year.
"We want to continue our commitment to equality by ensuring that any prize money earned by the Australian women's team in the T20 World Cup is the same as what is on offer in the men's side of the tournament," CA CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement.
"This will include matching the prize money for the final, semi-finals, or group stage."