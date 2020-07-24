Bad boy Jofra Archer can become an England leader like Ben Stokes

LONDON - Every successful team needs a special talent and England pace bowler Jofra Archer has the 'X-factor', former West Indies Twenty20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite has said.

England dropped Barbados-born Archer from the second test against West Indies after he breached Covid-19 bio-security protocols but the 25-year-old could return for the deciding test starting on Friday.

"There's the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-factor. I think he brings that X-factor ... Kevin Pietersen brought that X-factor," Brathwaite told the BBC.

"While you're hoping that the majority of the team are 75% consistent and they do everything by the book -- they are always early, they eat right, they do this and they do that -- you do need that rogue.

"I'm not saying that he is that, but every team needs that rogue, that X-factor, that doesn't play by the rules of the book and 'do it my way' type of character."