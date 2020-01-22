The former Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson will begin in the role immediately. Photo: icc-cricket.com

DHAKA – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed Ottis Gibson as their bowling coach on Tuesday. The former SA head coach Gibson will begin in the role immediately, joining the team for their T20I series in Pakistan, having signed a contract with the BCB set to keep him in the role until 2022.

Gibson has previously held coaching positions with several other national teams. He has been head coach of West Indies and was bowling coach of England during two separate spells, while most recently he was in charge of South Africa during the Cricket World Cup.

He will now replace Charl Langeveldt in the role with Bangladesh, who recently left the position to fill the same role for his native South Africa.

The 50-year-old also has recent experience in the country, having been head coach of the Cumilla Warriors during the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League.