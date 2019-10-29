DUBAI – Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was banned from all cricket for two years with one year of that suspended on Tuesday, after the all-rounder was found to have breached the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption code.
The ICC said Shakib, a prolific run-scorer and the top all-rounder in the ICC's one-day international rankings, had accepted three charges of failing to report "approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct".
If the 32-year-old observes the suspension, he will be able to play again from Oct. 29, 2020, the ICC said.
Shakib has played 56 tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20s for Bangladesh. He has scored more than 11,000 runs and claimed over 500 wickets across three formats.
At the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England, Shakib finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 606 in eight matches, including two hundreds and five fifties.