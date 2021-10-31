SportCricketInternational
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup

By AFP

Dhaka – Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a hamstring injury, the country's cricket board said Sunday.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," the team's doctor, Debashis Chowdhury, said in a statement.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

Bangladesh lost to the West Indies by three runs in Sharjah on Friday.

It was the team's third successive defeat in as many matches in the Super 12 phase, effectively ending their chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

Shakib, the top all-rounder in men's T20I rankings, was man-of-the-match in Bangladesh's two wins over Oman and Papua New Guinea in the qualifying round.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it would not call up a replacement for Shakib.

Bangladesh face South Africa in their next match on November 2.

