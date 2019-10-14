MUMBAI – India's Virat Kohli believes his mindset as a batsman changed after being handed the captaincy and the extra responsibility is the reason for his imperious run-scoring ability.
Kohli notched up his first double hundred in his 42nd test against West Indies in 2016 while his 254 against South Africa at Pune was his seventh in his 81st test match.
In his 50th test as captain, the 30-year-old went past batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former opener Virender Sehwag as the Indian batsman with most the double centuries while he also passed 7,000 runs in the format during his innings.
"It's getting the responsibility of being captain," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony on Sunday after being named man of the match as India won by an innings and 137 runs.
"If you go out planning a double hundred you will not get it but if you just go out planning to play five sessions for your team you invariably cross that 200 mark as well.