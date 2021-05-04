BCCI suspends IPL ’idefinitely’ due to Covid-19 outbreak in India

NEW DELHI - The Indian Premier League has been indefinitely suspended with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL," a BCCI statement said. "This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

"The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

The lucrative T20 tournament has been under severe scrutiny ldue to the insistence to forge ahead despite India being engulfed in a severe Covid-19 second wave. India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357 229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a second wave of the disease.

However, the organisers have had no option but to reconsider after former Indian national players Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra tested positive on Tuesday despite the IPL organizers claiming players would be safe in the bio-bubble.

Saha, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mishra at the Chennai Super Kings increased the number of players that have tested positive to four in the past couple of days.

Monday's match in Ahmedabad was rescheduled after two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive for COVID-19 and two non-playing members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise contracted the virus in Delhi.

The entire Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings teams are in isolation. Proteas Lungi Ngidi, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir are part of the CSK squad.

