BCCI to contribute $6.8 million to PM's fund to tackle coronavirus

MUMBAI – India's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Saturday that it will contribute $6.81 million to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 615,600 people have been infected by the virus across the world and 28,316 have died. India has 933 confirmed cases with 20 deaths and the country was put on a 21-day lockdown until April 14.

Earlier this week, Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar contributed $66,777 to his state government of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister's relief fund.

The pandemic forced India to call off a home one-day international series against South Africa after the first match before postponing the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament until April 15.

Around the world, a number of sporting events have already been suspended, postponed or even cancelled including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and the 2020 European Championships.