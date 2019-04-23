Beuran Hendricks in action for South Africa during the T20 Series match against Pakistan at Supersport Park in February. Photo: Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s fast bowlers continue to be in high demand at the Indian Premier League with Beuran Hendricks the latest to join the multi-million dollar tournament. Hendricks will join up with the Mumbai Indians after the franchise lost West Indian Alzarri Joseph to injury.

The 28-year-old follows Dale Steyn, who also received a late call-up from the Royal Challengers Bangalore recently. Proteas pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris have been performing excellently for the Delhi Capitals.

South Africa would have had even greater representation at this season IPL, but injury ruled out Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) and Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders) before the start of the tournament.

This will be Hendricks’ third trip to the IPL after previously representing the Kings XI Punjab in the 2014 and 2015 season.

The left-arm swing bowler enjoyed a successful return to the Proteas T20 team this season, claiming eight wickets in the three-match series against Pakistan, including a career-best 4/14.

IOL Sport

