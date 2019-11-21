Bhuvneshwar Kumar (right) and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to India's squads for next month's limited-overs home series against West Indies. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP Photo

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to India's squads for next month's limited-overs home series against West Indies, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar has been nursing a hamstring strain since returning from the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour in August.

The 29-year-old returns to the fold for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-dayers alongside Kuldeep, who also makes a comeback for the first time in three months.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had been rested for the T20I leg of the Bangladesh series, is back to lead the team.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who last featured in a T20I in 2017, was also picked, while selectors left out Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur.