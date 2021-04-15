Big money Chris Morris rescues Rajasthan Royals for first IPL win

MUMBAI – Chris Morris hit an unbeaten 36 off 18 balls to take Rajasthan Royals to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Chasing 148 for victory, Rajasthan, who lost key player Ben Stokes due to a broken finger in their opening defeat on Monday, were in trouble at 104-7 when David Miller got out after his blazing 62 in Mumbai.

But Morris took charge and put on an unbeaten 46-run stand with Jaydev Unadkat, who hit 11, to smash four big sixes including two in the final over off Tom Curran as Rajasthan won with two balls to spare.

"There are guys that get paid to bat and guys that get paid to slog, and I know which I am," said Morris, who became the most expensive player in IPL history when Rajasthan bought him for $2.25 million in February's auction.

"For us to get as close on the day, we took a lot out of that first game of ours. Nice to know we can win from anywhere after being down in the dumps."