New Zealand made 158 for eight in second T20 against India on Friday. Photo: @BlackCaps on twitter

AUCKLAND – New Zealand made 158 for eight batting first in the second Twenty20 match against India at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday. India performed well with the ball after New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat, taking early wickets then restricting the Black Caps with some tight bowling to close the innings.

Krunal Pandya took three for 28 and Khaleel Ahmed finished with figures of two for 27 as the tourists prevented New Zealand from exploiting Eden Park's short boundaries.

The hosts were looking shaky at 50 for four before Colin de Grandhomme lifted the pace, hitting a maiden T20 half century off 27 balls that included four sixes.

De Grandhomme miscued the ball straight to Rohit Sharma after reaching the milestone, ending a 77-run partnership with Ross Taylor which was the highlight of the New Zealand innings.

It's now the turn of the men at Eden Park! New Zealand win the toss and bat first in the second T20I. Both teams are unchanged.



Can the hosts seal the series? #NZvIND FOLLOW LIVE ⬇️ https://t.co/yUSxLXx85m pic.twitter.com/or5P0YbwTY — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2019

Taylor departed on 42 after a superb run out from Vijay Shankar, who made a direct hit on the stumps after firing the ball in from deep in the outfield.

India slumped to an 80-run loss in the opening fixture -- their worst ever T20 defeat -- and need a win to keep the three-match series alive.

The tourists have stuck with the same team they fielded in Wellington, including eight specialist batsmen, and will back themselves to overhaul the modest target.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)