Bowlers require minimum two months' preparation to play tests - ICC

MUMBAI - Bowlers looking at resuming test cricket after the novel coronavirus lockdown will require two to three months of preparation to avoid injuring themselves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Cricket, like other global sports, has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic but some countries are plotting guidelines for the return of the game as governments start easing lockdown restrictions.

England players returned to individual skill-based training this week with the country hoping to begin their delayed summer of cricket with a test series against West Indies in July.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour England to play three tests in August followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals, with the matches taking place behind closed doors as part of measures to combat Covid-19.

"Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced time-out," the world governing body ICC said in its back-to-cricket guidelines released late on Friday.