Jason Roy says he isn't afraid of the Aussies ahead of the Ashes series. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jason Roy has told Australia he does not fear them ahead of his Ashes debut, urging the tourists to bring it on if they want to engage in verbal warfare.

England’s World Cup-winning opener laughed off Australia’s first attempt at sledging him yesterday, after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had claimed Roy would find the transition tough from white-ball destroyer to red-ball technician in Thursday’s first Test.

‘He's absolutely right,’ said Roy of Hazlewood in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail. ‘It is a different game and it’s going to be hard. He’s stating the obvious, isn’t he? But they’re going to be under more pressure than I am.

‘Australia’s attack have played Test cricket. They should know how to bowl and they’re under pressure to get me out. I’m going in with open eyes and I’m expecting a lot of verbals. If it’s already started then great. That gets you going.

‘They’re a high-class attack. They know I’ve played one Test, so they will have the upper hand. But I’m not scared and I’m not doubting myself. I’m just excited to be going to work against one of the best attacks in the world at Edgbaston.’

Daily Mail