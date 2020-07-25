Broad puts England in control of deciding test against West Indies

MANCHESTER – Stuart Broad smashed a swashbuckling half century off just 33 balls before grabbing two wickets to put England in control of the third and deciding test against West Indies on Saturday. Broad helped the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then tormented the West Indies batsmen with the ball as the visitors ended day two on 137-6 when bad light stopped play. West Indies will resume on Sunday with skipper Jason Holder (24) and Shane Dowrich (10) at the crease, still trailing by 232 runs. Broad took only 33 balls to get to his 50 and eventually scored 62 off 45 balls as he put the brakes on the early breakthrough made by the West Indians. They had taken four wickets quickly at the start of the day, including Ollie Pope who failed to add to his overnight 91. Jos Buttler was dismissed for 67.

But Broad provided a timely reminder of his batting skills he flayed the bowling to all parts of the ground during a 76-run partnership with Dom Bess for the ninth wicket which turned the tide of the game.

He was back at it again directly after lunch as the West Indies began their reply, snagging the wicket of opener Kraigg Brathwaite (1) in his first over.

Broad also trapped Roston Chase, one of the form batsmen in the series, leg before wicket for nine as the Windies slumped to 73-5.

In between, John Campbell scored a brisk 32 before a short ball from Jofra Archer forced him to pop one up to gully while Shai Hope continued his poor form with just 17.

He was caught behind off James Anderson, who then repeated the feat straight after tea to remove Shamarh Brooks (4).

Jermaine Blackwood had offered some resistance but he was the sixth wicket down when he tried to drive Chris Woakes and was bowled for 26.

Rain had been forecast for much of Saturday but stayed away although the floodlights were on all day. Gloomy conditions are expected on Sunday with heavy rain on Monday.

The test series is level at 1-1.

Reuters