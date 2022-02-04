'Bruised' Joe Root to captain England in West Indies after Ashes flop

London — Joe Root was confirmed as England's Test captain for next month's tour of the West Indies by interim managing director Andrew Strauss on Friday despite leading the side in a woeful 4-0 series loss in Australia. But batting coach Graham Thorpe is the latest senior member of team management to pay the price for the Ashes humiliation, following the departures of managing director Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood.

Ex-England captain Strauss, who has replaced Giles on a temporary basis, said Root would remain in charge for the red-ball tour of the Caribbean, with the first Test starting on March 8. "It's probably worth saying at this stage that Joe Root will be captaining the side in the West Indies," Strauss told reporters. "Having spoken to him it is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to moving this England Test team forward. He's got incredible motivation and energy to do that.