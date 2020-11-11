Bumrah, Archer bowled most dot balls in 2020 IPL - 175 apiece

NEW DELHI - Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled the maximum dot balls (175 each) in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). There are four Indians players, including Bumrah, among the top 10 bowlers who bowled most deliveries off which no run was scored.

The other Indians in top 10 are:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) speedster Mohammed Shami (140 dot balls in 14 matches) at No.8, SunRisers Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan (136) at No.9, and KXIP leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (122) at No.10.

SunRisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan finished third with 168 dot balls in 16 games, followed by DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje (160 in 16) at No.4, MI speedster Trent Boult (157 in 15) at No.5, DC tearaway Kagiso Rabada (156 in 17) at No.6, and Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins (140 in 14) at No.7.

Bumrah was a key cog in MI’s successful campaign; the franchise won its fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final on Tuesday.