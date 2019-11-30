MELBOURNE – David Warner’s brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Lara’s world record.
Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to bring up three figures on day two and finished with the 10th highest score of all time after his 418-ball epic.
The lefthander moved just past the 334 scored by Don Bradman in 1930 and matched by Mark Taylor’s unbeaten 334 away to Pakistan in 1998.
Among Australians, Warner now ranks second only to Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.
With Warner scoring at a rapid strike-rate of 80.14, Lara’s 400 against England in 2004 seemed there for the taking as the man nicknamed ‘Bull’ punished a demoralised Pakistan attack.
“Wadey kept on saying to me at the other end, let’s not run too hard and run ourselves out.”
He said he had more regrets when dismissed for 253 in Perth against New Zealand in 2015, having been in rollicking form with a fast outfield.
He now holds the distinction of being one of only three Australians to score more than 250 twice, the others being Bradman and former captain Michael Clarke.
It is exalted company for a man fingered as the mastermind of the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands last year, which scandalised a nation and saw him banned for 12 months along with former skipper Steve Smith.
Smashing 154 in the first test in Brisbane, Warner now has 489 runs for the series, an outrageous rebound from his gloomy Ashes when he was preyed upon by Stuart Broad and jeered relentlessly throughout by the English crowds.