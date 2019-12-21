MELBOURNE – Smoke from bushfires raging across eastern Australia prompted match officials to abandon Saturday's Big Bash League cricket match in Canberra over what they called "dangerous and unreasonable playing conditions".
Chasing 162 for victory against Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder were 40-1 in the fifth over when the contest was halted because of lack of visibility and poor air quality caused by smoke.
"After a delay, officials deemed conditions were unsuitable for play to resume ..." BBL said in a statement.
Sydney captain Callum Ferguson was upset at being stranded four balls away from victory with his side already past the five-over target.
Umpire Paul Wilson said there was no way they could have gone ahead with the contest.