Cook says County season should be written off

CAPE TOWN – Former England captain Alastair Cook is against the idea of a dramatically shortened County season, prefering to scrap it altogether.

The English county season was due to start on April 12, but with numbers of coronavirus cases in the UK rising, and no end in sight, it’s very likely the competition will join the list of many other sporting competitions around the world that have been affected. By Sunday, the virus has killed 31 000 people worldwide.

“In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important,” England’s record run-scorer was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Sunday.

“Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that we don’t try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that,” he said.

“I would rather have one or two full tournaments, because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it.