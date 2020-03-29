Cook says County season should be written off
CAPE TOWN – Former England captain Alastair Cook is against the idea of a dramatically shortened County season, prefering to scrap it altogether.
The English county season was due to start on April 12, but with numbers of coronavirus cases in the UK rising, and no end in sight, it’s very likely the competition will join the list of many other sporting competitions around the world that have been affected. By Sunday, the virus has killed 31 000 people worldwide.
“In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important,” England’s record run-scorer was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Sunday.
“Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that we don’t try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that,” he said.
“I would rather have one or two full tournaments, because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it.
“If there is not time for a meaningful County Championship, say [you can only play] three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it. I woul drather concerntrate on two full tournaments rather than saying we have four tournaments that we need to play.
“I think you would rather have two tournaments played full length so that there is meaningful cricket at the end of it,” he added.
IOL Sport