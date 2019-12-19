MUMBAI – Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy ever in the Indian Premier League when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering 155 million rupees ($2.18 million) for the fast bowler in Thursday's auction in Kolkata.
The 26-year-old, ranked number one in tests, attracted an intense bidding war between the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capital before Kolkata joined in to bag his services for the 2020 edition of the tournament.
Cummins was part of the Kolkata squad in 2014 and 2015 and last played in the tournament for Delhi in 2017. The Mumbai Indians picked him up the following season but he was ruled out with a back injury.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive overseas buy before Cummins when Pune paid 145 million rupees in 2017 while Yuvraj Singh, the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, got the highest bid for a home-based player of 160 million in 2015 from Delhi.
There was a hefty payday for more Australians on Thursday with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for 107.5 million rupees ($1.51 million) while reigning champions Mumbai paid 80 million rupees for paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.