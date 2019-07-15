New Zealand's Trent Boult stumbles over the boundary to give England's Ben Stokes a six. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Czibora

LONDON – IOL Sport man on the ground in London, Zaahier Adams highlights the plays of the day for the #CWC19 Final in London on Sunday. England’s 12th man

Marais Erasmus was guilty of two decisions that heavily influenced the final outcome. Ross Taylor was his first victim when the umpire sent him back to the pavilion, despite the ball clearly heading over the stumps. Secondly, Erasmus held back when Trent Boult struck Jason Roy on the pads first ball of England’s innings. Although New Zealand reviewed the decision, it was deemed “umpire’s call” and Roy survived.

The Middle-Overs Master

Liam Plunkett knows his job when he’s called upon. And he’s also bloody good at. On the grandest stage of all, he delivered yet again picking up the crucial scalps of Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and Jimmy Neesham.

England's Liam Plunkett reacts after losing his wicket. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

What have you done, Trent Boult?

The Black Caps left-armer had the opportunity to win the game for his team when Ben Stokes smashed the ball in his direction on the boundary. Boult settled himself under the ball, and looked to have it under control, but then somehow tripped over the boundary to gift Stoked and England an all-important six.

Dismiss Stokes there and the game was done.

Ben Stokes’ magic bat

England required nine off three balls when Stokes smashed the ball to deep square-leg. Stokes scampered back for two, and dived for the crease, but the ball coming in from the boundary ricocheted off his bat and ran away for a boundary. It was galling for New Zealand as it left England needing just three off two balls.

England's Ben Stokes diving for the crease on Sunday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Guptill just can’t get it away

New Zealand looked favourites for the title when Neesham smashed Jofra Archer for a six mid-way through the Super Over, leaving Martin Guptill needing to get two runs off the final ball. Guptill, who has endured a horrid tournament, had the ultimate redemption opportunity, but he could only manage to bunt the ball into leg-side and could not make it back in time for the second run.

