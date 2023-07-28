Dewald Brevis struck his maiden Major League Cricket half-century to propel the Mumbai Indians New York into the second Qualifier of the competition. The Seattle Orcas have secured a spot in Monday’s final, thanks to Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 88 against the Texas Super Kings in the first Qualifier.

De Kock struck 10x4 and 4x6 to send the Orcas into the final, while also giving the red-hot Heinrich Klaasen a break from his superhero duties following a few match-winning performances. It now all boils down to the MI New York and the Texas Super Kings to fight it out for a spot in the final. Young South African prodigy, Brevis, has received a lot of backing from the Mumbai Indians franchise and has represented them in the Indian Premier League, the SA20 and now in the MLC.

On Thursday evening, the youngster returned the favour with a fifty against the Washington Freedom and won Player-of-the-Match award for his heroics.

“I just told myself to be true to my instincts and be myself. It’s a really nice feeling when you contribute to the team,” said Brevis post-match. “It’s also very important to have the backing of the franchise and to be able to represent them in a few leagues it’s really great. I wouldn’t want to be in another shirt,” he added. Brevis negotiated an incredible spell of fast bowling from another South African prodigy in Marco Jansen.

Jansen bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs and eventually got the prized wicket of Brevis in his last over. Jansen then went on to score an 18-balls 28 which saw him smack three sixes and one boundary. Brevis’ style of play in his knock got the ‘Baby AB’ talks going again. This time around, in response to the ‘Baby AB’ talks, Brevis emphasised how he aims to be his own person and carve his own path to success.

“He (AB de Velliers) has always been my role model growing up. To be able to listen to how he went about things is really helpful,” said Brevis.