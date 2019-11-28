MELBOURNE – Master batsman Steve Smith is consulting experts on how to get a better night's sleep before cricket matches, but will be fully alert when facing his Brisbane nemesis Yasir Shah in the second test in Adelaide, according to Australia captain Tim Paine.
Smith, a brand ambassador and investor in an Australian mattress company, revealed he was "an awful sleeper" during the Ashes series in England, saying his mind would race with thoughts about where to hit the ball and how to play various bowlers.
Months later, on the eve of the pink-ball test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Smith was still tossing and turning, Paine said.
"I know he’s working with people at Cricket Australia and elsewhere on trying to find a better night’s sleep," Paine told reporters in Adelaide on Thursday.
"It’s not a great endorsement for his Koala mattress company but he’s working on trying to get better at that and trying to relax a bit more between games.