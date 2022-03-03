Ellyse Perry is ’the GOAT’ of women’s cricket

Cape Town - Australia have a host of superstars in their world class line-up like captain Meg Lanning, wicket-keeper/batter Alyssa Healy and bowlers Jesse Jonassen and Megan Schutt, but arguably none are more box office than Ellyse Perry. The now 31-year-old has been a trailblazer in women's cricket globally for over 15 years with her poster arguably being on the bedroom wall of every young girl aspiring to be an international cricketer.

Perry is the No 1 all-rounder on the ICC rankings list and will no doubt be looking to make a massive impact with both bat and ball in New Zealand. ALSO READ: Our hearts can’t take another close semi-final, says Proteas Women's captain Suné Luus We get to know the much-decorated champion a little bit better in a snap interview...

Where are you from and how big is your family? I grew up in Sydney. My family is my mum, my dad, my older brother and me. Where were you the first time you bowled?

My first memories of cricket was just learning to bowl in the living room at home one night with my dad and brother. What were your grades like at school? As a student at school I was pretty good. But I missed a fair bit towards the end of high school. (Perry made her international debuts in both cricket and football for Australia at 16)

Were you mischievous at school? I think I always flirted between the line of being cheeky and naughty. (laughs) What was your journey to becoming an international cricketer?

My pathway as a cricketer was awesome. I played in all the junior under-age cricket for New South Wales and my local club team. Do you remember your Australian debut? My first match for Australia we lost. We played against New Zealand in Darwin. I don't remember what I did. Didn't score many runs, maybe took a few wickets. Wasn't that exciting.

What does Ellyse Perry do when she is not playing cricket? My hobbies outside of cricket would be camping, any kind of exercise. A little bit of cooking, music... anything outdoors really. *The interview was conducted by Cricket Australia Media