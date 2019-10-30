LONDON – Former seamer Darren Gough has been appointed as England's fast bowling consultant for the warm-up period leading into November's two-test tour of New Zealand, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.
Gough claimed 229 wickets in 58 tests for England between 1994 and 2003.
“I'm delighted to have Darren on board,” England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a statement.
“I have known him a long time and his vast knowledge and experience at international level will drive our bowling unit forward leading into the two-match test series. He will be excellent around the group and will settle in quickly.”
