England captain Root agrees with cancellation of Sri Lanka tour

CAPE TOWN – England captain Joe Root has agreed with the decision to cancel their tour of Sri Lanka, saying players were relieved when they were told.

England were due to begin their two-Test series again Sri Lanka in Galle on March 19, but the team was ordered home due to the coronavirus outbreak by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“The right decision has been made,” said skipper Root after the team was told they were to go back to England. “There was an element of relief.

“You could see looking at the players that their minds were elsewhere, thinking about people back home. Now that we can go and look after families and be with loves ones, that’s put a lot of guys at ease.

“Naturally there was a lot of talk in the dressing rom and it got to a stage where it overshadowed the cricket. Look at how quickly things have happened at home, you’re thinking about family and friends who might be a bit more vulnerable and that’s hard when you’re a long way away,” said Root.